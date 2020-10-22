Baylor Lady Bears Picked to Defend Their Big 12 Title

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – One day after sweeping the 2020-21 Big 12 Preseason individual awards and landing three players on the Preseason All-Big 12 team, the Baylor Lady Bears were picked to repeat as Big 12 champions by the league’s head coaches.



Baylor received nine of the 10 first-place votes with coaches not allowed to vote for their own teams. The Lady Bears received 81 poll points while Texas checked in at second with 73, and the Longhorns received the other first-place vote.



Iowa State, K-State and West Virginia took third through fifth place, respectively. Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Kansas rounded the sixth through 10th spots, respectively.



Baylor’s reign of 10-consecutive regular season titles began with the 2010-11 season, and the Lady Bears have won a league-best 11 regular season titles overall. The Lady Bears have also won 10 tournament championships to tally 21 Big 12 titles since Kim Mulkey‘s arrival and all 21 since the 2004-05 season.



The first-place nod was the 10th for Baylor in the preseason since the poll began prior to the 1997-98 season. No polls were conducted leading into the 1996-97 season or the 2017-18 season, leaving Baylor with 10 of the 23 selections in league history.

Baylor finished the 2019-20 season at 28-2 in 2019-20 while posting a 17-1 Big 12 record. The regular-season championship would cap the season as the postseason was cut short due to COVID-19 prohibiting the Lady Bears from defending their 2019 Big 12 Tournament and NCAA titles.

The Lady Bears conducted their first official practice of 2020-21 Tuesday with all 10 players active. Scheduling for the 2020-21 season is not solidified, but the Lady Bears plan to play both a non-conference and Big 12 schedule in the upcoming season.

2020-21 BIG 12 CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

(coaches not allowed to vote for own team)



1. Baylor (9) 81

2. Texas (1) 73

3. Iowa State 69

4. Kansas State 50

5. West Virginia 45

6. Texas Tech 36

7. Oklahoma 33

8. Oklahoma State 26

9. TCU 23

10. Kansas 14