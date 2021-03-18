Baylor Lady Bears Prepared for “Wide Open” NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO — Th Baylor Lady Bears hit the practice floor for the first time on Thursday ahead of their first round NCAA Tournament match-up with Jackson State.

The Lady Bears have the 5th best odds to take home the title at 9/1. Stanford and UCONN are the favorites at 2/1 and 5/2 respectively. But after their selection show on Monday Baylor Head Coach, Kim Mulkey said she sees this as one of the more open fields in recent memory.

“I’ve watched a lot of women’s basketball this year because of COVID more so than I ever have,” Mulkey said. “And I just don’t see a dominant team. I see, outstanding teams but it’s gonna be who stays the healthiest, who’s playing the best and gets on a roll here these last two or three weeks and I couldn’t tell you — if you chose a team, but you couldn’t choose your own team coach, who do you think would win it, I couldn’t tell you that.”