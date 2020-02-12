Baylor Lady Bears Ready for a Fiesty TCU Team on Wednesday

WACO, Texas — Baylor will host second-place TCU at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday night looking to complete the season sweep of the Frogs.

Baylor was pushed to a nine-point win in Fort Worth last month, without the services of NaLyssa Smith.

While they expect to see different teams, on both sides, this time around Kim Mulkey expects another good effort from the Frogs.

“You see a hungry team they want to get to the NCAA tournament and they know in order to do that they’ve got to finish in our league,” Mulkey said. “They haven’t lost a game in the big 12 on the road, yet their losses have been at home, they’re like five and o on the road, so they’re not going to be intimidated coming in here.”

Lauren Cox said TCU is the product of a deep and improving Big 12 Conference.

“A lot of teams have some really good talent,” Cox said. “Aa lot of teams are playing well, and there’s a lot of surprises some teams that may have not done as well in the past are really doing good now.”

Baylor and TCU will tip off at 7:00pm tomorrow night at the Ferrell Center.