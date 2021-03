WACO — The Big 12 Champion Baylor Lady Bears were selected as a two seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and will open up against Jackson State on Sunday in the Riverwalk region.

This is Baylor’s 17th-straight NCAA Tournament selection and their 19th overall under Kim Mulkey.

The Game will tip off at 3:00pm Sunday at the Alamodome and will be televised on ABC.