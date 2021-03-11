Baylor Lady Bears Set To Face TCU in Big 12 Quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lauren Heard scored 26 points, Tavy Diggs added a career-high 20 and TCU survived a furious Kansas rally in the fourth quarter to win 75-72 in the opener of Big 12 Tournament.

Yummy Morris added 15 points for TCU, the eighth seed, which plays top seed and No. 6-ranked Baylor in a quarterfinal on Friday.

TCU led by 16 early in the fourth quarter but Kansas got within a point going into the final minute but didn’t score again. Holly Kersgieter scored 22 points and Ioanna Chatzileonti added a career-high 18 points plus 13 rebounds for Kansas.

