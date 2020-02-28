Baylor Lady Bears To Celebrate 11th Big 12 Title on Saturday

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears clinched at least a share of their 11th Big 12 Title on Monday night in Morgantown with little fanfare, because they were 1,300 miles from home, but Saturday the Party will be on at The Ferrell Center.

“Obviously we have 3 remaining games you all know we want to win all 3 of them cut some nets down and have some confetti fly,” Mulkey said. “I thought it’d be better to do it Saturday than the locker room the next day at practice. But you wanna win the game, we’re not gonna think about that celebration until we play a very good Kansas State team.”

The Ladies will tip off at 6:00pm on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.

