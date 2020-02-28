Baylor Lady Bears To Celebrate 11th Big 12 Title on Saturday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

HOUSTON, Texas – The Bears defeated Missouri 4-2 in game one of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children College Classic on Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

The Bears (5-3) benefited from solid pitching and timely hitting, including two solo homers from Mack Mueller to earn their first Friday win of the season.

The Tigers got on the board first, taking advantage of a leadoff walk and a single before a double play brought home the first run of the day, making it 1-0 Mizzou (4-5). Tiger starter Ian Bedell was good through the first few frames on the day, but the second and third time through the lineup the Bears were able to take advantage.

The Bears evened things up in the third inning as the Bears took advantage of a fielding error from the Tigers that led Kyle Nevin reach to start the inning. Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo then tied things up with a one-out double down the left field line that allowed Nevin to come home from first.

With the game deadlocked at 1-1, the Bears took advantage of a second Tiger error in the inning that allowed Nick Loftin to drive in the second run of the day on a single through the left side.

The Tigers got that run back in the fifth inning as they took advantage of a Baylor error that extended the inning and a sac fly tied the game back up at 2-2.

From there the Bears’ offense was all Mueller, as he launched a solo homer on the first pitch of the sixth inning into the Crawford Boxes to make it 3-2 Bears. He then further extended the lead with a second shot in the bottom of the eighth, this time to the deepest part of the park in left center, giving the Bears some breathing room at 4-2.

Baylor starter Paul Dickens tossed a solid 5.0 innings of work, scattering four hits and allowing two runs (one earned) with three walks and six strikeouts.

It was the bullpen that came through for the Bears down the stretch, as Logan Freeman entered in the sixth with two on and nobody out and was able to get out of the inning unscathed after a sac bunt and two big strikeouts with two Tigers in scoring position. He then put up a zero in the seventh and one out in the eighth before giving way to Tyler Thomas who pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Finally, Luke Boyd entered to toss a scoreless ninth, notching his third save of the year.

Freeman earned the win for the Bears to improve to 1-0 on the year, the first win of his career, while Tiger starter Bedell took the loss, falling to 1-2 on the year. NOTES