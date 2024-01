WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor football continues to put in work in the transfer portal, landing former four-star and Ole Miss transfer tight end Michael Trigg.

This is Trigg’s second transfer of his collegiate career after leaving USC after his sophomore season for Oxford.

Trigg recorded 21 receptions for 221 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons with the Rebels to go along with 7 receptions for 109 yards and a score in his freshman year for the Trojans.