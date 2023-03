WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor is heading back to the big dance as the three seed in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Bears will take on UC Santa Barbara in the South Region of the bracket in Denver, Colorado in the Round of 64 on Friday, March 17th. Tip off is scheduled for 12:30 pm and the game can be seen on TNT.