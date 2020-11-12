Baylor Looking for Supporting Cast to Step up in Bernard’s Absence

WACO — The 1-4 Baylor football team will head to Lubbock this weekend to battle with 2-5 Texas Tech in a game where both teams are desperate for wins in the Big 12 Conference.

For Baylor to get one they are going to need to overcome some big time injuries. Chief among them, is replacing last year and this year’s leading tackler in Terrel Bernard.

Stepping in for Bernard will be converted running back Abram Smith who has just two tackles on the season. His is teammates around him know they will need to step up and make it a group effort to replace the massive production lost with Terrel.

“We just have the next man up mentality,” Transfer William Bradley-King said. “I feel like we have a lot of great athletes on this team and we have a lot of guys just you know ready to step up. the whole defense the whole d-line, the back end, you know the linebackers. We need everybody’s energy for for ‘two’ [Bernard].”