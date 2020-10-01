Baylor Looks to Change Their Fortunes in Morgantown

WACO — The Baylor Bears head to West Virginia this weekend in search of their first-ever win in Morgantown.

The Bears are 0-4 all time, but will be walking into a much different atmosphere with only essential personnel allowed in the stands on Saturday.

“I think it’s gonna be very different,” Wide Receiver RJ Sneed said. “Last time it was a packed crowd. We went later in the season so there were cooler temperatures. So I think now without fans might be a weird environment.”

Head Coach Dave Aranda knows Baylor will not have to deal with the crowd but he wants his players to zone out anything beyond the white lines.

“I feel like the no fans, there will be an effect there,” he said. “But, we would really like for our players and our coaches to just be so tuned in to what we’re doing and what the exact call or situation requires, that that stuff just kind of fades away.”

The Mountaineers are entering year two under Neal Brown who Aranda got a first-hand look at when his Troy Trojans beat Aranda’s LSU Tigers in Death Valley back in 2017.

“I have a lot of respect for Neal [Brown],” Aranda Said. “First of all, he whooped us when I was at LSU, so that’s a pretty vivid memory there. He did a great job. Everyone that I talk to about him feels the same way that I feel, he’s just a great person. And I know he’s a very effective and strong coach, but he treats people right, there’s a lot of respect in the coaching community for him. I’m happy that he’s in our league, I think he makes us all better.”

Baylor and West Virginia will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. The game will be televised on ABC.