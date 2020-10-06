Baylor Looks to Learn Important Lessons in the Wake of Their First Loss Under Dave Aranda

WACO — The Bears will get their first chance to respond to a loss under Dave Aranda after a 27-21 setback against West Virginia in Morgantown.

Baylor is now 0-5 at Milan Puskar Stadium, but Baylor’s What’s next motto they coined under Matt Rhule still has it’s place within that locker room.

“You always have that mindset of what’s next,” Junior Jalen Pitre said. “You’re always looking forward, and not dwelling on the moment.”

In the wake of his first loss of his head coaching career Dave Aranda feels like Baylor got away with some things against Kansas that hurt them against West Virginia. A tough but necessary lesson for his team to learn.

“We talked about just there in the locker room about the opportunity to learn and grow,” Aranda said. “I think there’s, there’s a few things that we were fighting in the first game that we took with us and continue to fight in this game. And when you continue to fight those things and do battle with a Big 12 opponent at the same time, it can to be too much.”