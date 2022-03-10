KANSAS CITY, MO — It was a short stay in Kansas City for the Baylor Men’s Basketball team as the Bears lost to Oklahoma 72-67 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Both halves followed a very similar trajectory, as Oklahoma got out to a fast start, with Baylor attempting to battle back. In the first half, the Bears trailed by as many as seven, but led by six at halftime. In the second half though, they just couldn’t erase a deficit that was as many as nine points.

The big story in the game was Baylor’s struggles from beyond the arc, as the Bears shot just 13.6%, a season worst, from three-point range in the loss.

Baylor’s leading scorer, Adam Flagler, also struggled mightily on the offensive end, tying his season-low with just two points on 1-10 shooting from the field.

With the loss, Scott Drew’s team will now wait to see what seed it will get in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will take place on March 13th at 5:00 pm.