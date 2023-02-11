STILLWATER, OK (FOX 44) — Not much went right for the Bears after a brutal loss to No. 16 Oklahoma in overtime, falling to Oklahoma State by 21, 77-56.

“I saw the team that looked like they were still had a hangover from, you know, losing a five point lead with 18 seconds to go against you,” Baylor head basketball coach Nicki Collen said. “I saw a team that didn’t really execute at either end of the floor…I mean, they kicked our butt today.”

The Bears shot only 38 percent from the field while turning the ball over 19 times. Oklahoma State capitalized quickly and never looked back, leading from start to finish.

Baylor will look to bounce back in a big way against Kansas State, who is second-to-last in the Big-12 standings, on Wednesday, January 15th at 5:30 p.m.