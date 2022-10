WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor finds itself tied with the Kansas Jayhawks as the AP Top 25 poll ranked the former Big-12 co-champions tied for fifth in the opening preseason rankings.

Fresh off a national championship appearance, UNC took the top spot in the first AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll of the 2022-23 season Monday.



Full rankings:https://t.co/eEXg2aQD9P pic.twitter.com/7zIpSYkXqV — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 17, 2022

Big-12 coaches selected Baylor as the preseason favorite to win the conference last week.

Texas (12) and TCU (14) are the only other teams in the Big-12 to make the preseason top 25.