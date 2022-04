WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A familiar face to Big 12 Basketball fans is now ready to trade in the blue and gold for the green and gold, as West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges announced that he will continue his basketball career at Baylor.

Bridges spent two seasons with the Mountaineers, and this past year he averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as he started 33 games.