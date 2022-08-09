WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Ahead of his 20th season, Baylor Men’s Basketball Head Coach Scott Drew announced the Bears’ 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

The 13-game schedule includes eight games at the Ferrell Center, one road contest and four neutral-site games.

The Bears will open the season at home with a matinee matchup against Mississippi Valley State on Monday, November 7 at 11 a.m. CT, in Baylor’s annual “I’m going to college day.”

The three-game home stand will continue with Norfolk State (Friday, November 11) in a rematch of last season’s NCAA Tournament first-round game, an 85-49 BU victory. Baylor hosts Northern Colorado on Monday, November 14, in the first meeting between the two teams since 1941.

Baylor will hit the road for the first time in 2022-23 as a part of the Continental Tire Main Event, which will be held November 18-20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Bears will open the event against 2019 National Champion Virginia (Friday, November 18), and face Illinois or UCLA in the second game (Sunday, November 20).

BU will return home to host McNeese State (Wednesday, November 23) before embarking on a two-game road swing. Scott Drew will put his 13-1 record against Big East teams on the line when the Bears play Marquette at Fiserv Forum (Tuesday, November 29) as a part of the Big 12-Big East Battle.

The swing concludes with a rematch of the 2021 national title game with Gonzaga (Friday, December 2) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The matchup between the Bears and the Bulldogs features the only two teams ranked No. 1 nationally in each of the last three seasons.

Baylor will close the month of December with three of its four games at the Ferrell Center and all four games in the state of Texas. Tarleton visits Waco (Tuesday, December 6) before the Bears head to Dallas to play Washington State as part of the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge (Sunday, December 18) at the American Airlines Center.

BU will close 2022 with a pair of games at home against Northwestern State (Tuesday, December 20) and Nicholls (Wednesday, December 28).

The non-conference slate wraps up at home against Arkansas (Saturday, January 28, 2023) as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on the ESPN family of networks. With a 7-2 mark, the Bears boast the best SEC/Big 12 Challenge record in either conference.

The Big 12 Conference will announce the league portion of the 2022-23 schedule at a later date. The 2023 Big 12 Championship will be played March 8-11 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at BaylorBears.com.