WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Men’s Basketball has revealed its 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule – completing the 31-game 2022-23 schedule for the two-time defending Big 12 champions.

Baylor previously announced a 13-game non-conference slate featuring matchups with Marquette, Gonzaga and Arkansas. With the addition of the double round-robin Big 12 Conference schedule, Baylor has finalized its 17-game home schedule, featuring matchups against ten high-major opponents at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor opens Big 12 Conference play on the road at Iowa State for a second-straight season (December 31). Baylor then returns to Waco for three of its next four games, beginning with TCU (January 4) and former longtime assistant Jerome Tang’s return to Waco with Kansas State (January 7). Following the longest road trip of the season to West Virginia (January 11), the Bears get back home to face Oklahoma State the following Saturday (January 14).

Baylor then embarks on a stretch of three of its next five games on the road, beginning with a Tuesday-night trip to Lubbock to face off against Texas Tech (January 17), followed by a visit to the Lloyd Noble Center to face the Oklahoma Sooners (January 21).

Four of Baylor’s next five games will be played at the Ferrell Center, beginning with a Big Monday matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (January 23), before the SEC/Big 12 Challenge returns to the Ferrell Center in the form of a battle with the Arkansas Razorbacks (January 28).

Winners of twelve of the last 13 in its series with Texas, Baylor will make its inaugural tip to the Moody Center in Austin on a Monday night (January 30). The Bears open February by wrapping up the season series with Tech (February 4) and Oklahoma (February 8) at the Ferrell Center.

Of the final seven games of the regular season, four will be played on the road, beginning with a Saturday afternoon matchup with TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth (February 11). The following Monday, West Virginia makes its return trip to Waco to close out the season series (February 13), before Baylor heads north for a two-game road swing in the Sunflower State.

The Bears and Jayhawks meet in a Saturday afternoon showdown at Allen Fieldhouse (February 18), followed by a visit to Manhattan to visit Tang and the Wildcats three days later (February 21).

Texas returns to the Ferrell Center, where Baylor owns a six-game winning streak, on the penultimate Saturday of the regular season (February 25). The season closes with a Monday night matchup in Stillwater against Oklahoma State (February 27) and a home game against Iowa State, bookending the conference slate with the Cyclones.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship will be played March 8-11 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at BaylorBears.com.

2022-23 BAYLOR MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Monday, Nov. 7 – Mississippi Valley State (Waco, Texas), 11 a.m., ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 11 – Norfolk State (Waco, Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, Nov. 14 – Northern Colorado (Waco, Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 18 – vs. Virginia (Las Vegas, Nev.), 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, Nov. 20 – vs. Illinois or UCLA (Las Vegas, Nev.), 2 p.m. or 4 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 23 – McNeese State (Waco, Texas), 3 p.m., ESPN+

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – at Marquette (Milwaukee, Wis.), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, Dec. 2 – vs. Gonzaga (Sioux Falls, S.D.), 7 p.m., TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Tarleton (Waco, Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday, Dec. 18 – vs. Washington State (Dallas, Texas), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Dec. 20 – Northwestern State (Waco, Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Nicholls (Waco, Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 31 – at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa), TBD, ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – TCU (Waco, Texas), 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday, Jan. 7 – Kansas State (Waco, Texas), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – at West Virginia (Morgantown, WV), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State (Waco, Texas), 5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Tuesday, Jan. 17 – at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas), 8 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, Jan. 21 – at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.), 3 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Monday, Jan. 23 – Kansas (Waco, Texas), 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Jan. 28 – Arkansas (Waco, Texas), TBD, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Monday, Jan. 30 – at Texas (Austin, Texas), 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Texas Tech (Waco, Texas), 12 p.m., CBS

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Oklahoma (Waco, Texas), 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday, Feb. 11 – at TCU (Fort Worth, Texas), 3 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, Feb. 13 – West Virginia (Waco, Texas), 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, Feb. 18 – at Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.), 3 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – at Kansas State (Manhattan, Kan.), 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Texas (Waco, Texas), 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Monday, Feb. 27 – at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.), 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, Mar. 4 – Iowa State (Waco, Texas), 11 a.m./1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

March 8-11 – Big 12 Championship (Kansas City, Mo.), TBD, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU