Baylor MBB to Represent USA at 2021 World University Games

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s basketball has been selected to represent the United States at the 2021 World University Games, which will be played August 18-29 in Chengdu, China.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to be selected to represent the United States in the World University Games,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. “The opportunity to compete for a gold medal and represent our country is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This will be a tremendous opportunity for everyone involved with our program, and we can’t wait to play on an international stage against the world’s best teams.”

The World University Games are held every two years, and Baylor will become the fifth collegiate program to compete in the World University Games as Team USA, joining Northern Iowa (2007), Kansas (2015), Purdue (2017) and Clemson (2019). Baylor was chosen to represent the United States in the 2021 World University Games by the United States International University Sports Federation (US-IUSF).

“We are extremely blessed to represent the United States on a global stage,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “Thank you to the US-IUSF for granting our student-athletes and entire program this extraordinary opportunity. This is an incredible compliment to the program Scott Drew and his staff have built, and we take tremendous pride in representing the United States.”

The United States began competing at the World University Games in 1965. Men’s Basketball is one of 18 sports in which America will compete against more than 10,000 athletes from around the globe.

Baylor will compete in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games, which will be the first world-class sports event played in western China. Chengdu is the capital of the Sichuan Province and one of the three most populous cities in western China, with a population of more than nine million.

Eight previous Baylor men’s basketball players have competed for Team USA, most recently in 2015 when Taurean Prince played on the United States team in the 2015 Pan Am Games. Additionally, Cory Jefferson (2013), Lawrence Roberts (2003), Brian Skinner (1995, 1996, 1997), Willie Sublett (1991), Micheal Williams (1988), Terry Teagle (1979) and Jack Robinson (1948) have all played for United States national teams.

Packages for fans to travel with the team to the 31st World University Games will be announced at a later date. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.