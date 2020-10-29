Baylor MBB Trio Named Preseason All-Big 12, Butler Preseason POY

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor men’s basketball junior Jared Butler has been chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year, and seniors MaCio Teague and Mark Vital were honorable mention selections on the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Butler was one of two unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 Team selections, joining Kansas’ Marcus Garrett. Oklahoma’s Austin Reeves, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Texas’ Matt Coleman III and West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe were also on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which expanded to six players due to a tie in voting.

Teague and Vital were among eight players to receive Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention. They were joined by Texas’ Greg Brown III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims, Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards and Mac McClung and West Virginia’s Derek Culver.

Butler is the 10th Baylor player since 2007-08 selected to the traditionally five-player Preseason All-Big 12 Team. He joins teammate Tristan Clark, who was named prior to the 2019-20 season, Johnathan Motley, Rico Gathers, Cory Jefferson, Isaiah Austin, Pierre Jackson, Perry Jones III, LaceDarius Dunn and Curtis Jerrells. Butler also joins Jackson (2012-13) and Jones III (2011-12) as the only Bears named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.

Baylor opens the 2020-21 season with a 14-day, five-game trip to take on some of the nation’s top teams. BU opens the season Nov. 25-26 at the Empire Classic, which features Villanova, Arizona State and Boston College. Baylor then plays a pair of games against to-be-announced opponents, before finishing the trip Dec. 5 in a marquee matchup against Gonzaga in Indianapolis.

The Bears’ home opener is Dec. 8 against Nicholls State, and Baylor opens Big 12 play with a home game against Texas on Dec. 13. BU also has non-conference home games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 21), Central Arkansas (Dec. 29) and Auburn (Jan. 30).

2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Jared Butler, Baylor*

Marcus Garrett, Kansas*

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia

Honorable mention: MaCio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown III (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Derek Culver (West Virginia).

* – denotes unanimous selection

Preseason Player of the Year: Jared Butler, Baylor

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Santos-Silva, Texas Tech

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

BAYLOR’S PRESASON ALL-BIG 12 SELECTIONS (since 2002-03)

2007-08 – Curtis Jerrells, G

2008-09 – Curtis Jerrells, G

2010-11 – LaceDarius Dunn, G

2011-12 – Perry Jones III, F

2012-13 – Pierre Jackson, G

2013-14 – Isaiah Austin, C

2013-14 – Cory Jefferson, F

2015-16 – Rico Gathers, F

2016-17 – Johnathan Motley, F

2019-20 – Tristan Clark, F

2020-21 – Jared Butler, G

