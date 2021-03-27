Baylor Men Beat Villanova 62-51 To Reach The Elite Eight

Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) tries to take the ball from Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Baylor Bears overcame a slow start with a big second half to down 5th-seeded Villanova 62-51 and punch their ticket to the elite eight.

On an a bit of an off night for Baylor’s Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell had some huge second half buckets on his way to a team-high 14 points. Baylor was just 3 of 19 from behind the arc but ratcheted up the defense in the second half forcing 16 turnovers for the game while they had just six.

The Bears will play the winner of Arkansas and Oral Roberts in the Elite Eight on Monday night.