Baylor Men Share The Wealth in Throttling of Kansas State

WACO, Texas — The Baylor men’s Basketball team put their many weapons on display in their 85-66 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.

The Bears had 19 assists, 10 of them came from Davion Mitchell who had his first career double-double. Sophomore Matthew Mayer had a career night as well and was a beneficiary of some of those assists scoring 19 points.

“We were just hitting our shots, getting on the paint,” Mayer said. “Yeah, Davion (Mitchell) was finding everybody, so it made it a lot easier for us. I think we had like 20 assists, so everybody was doing a good job finding everybody.”

If the men can take care of business down the stretch Baylor will become the first school since Iowa State in 2000 to win the Men’s and Women’s Big 12 title in the same season.