Baylor Men’s Basketball Begins Life After Clark

WACO — When Tristan Clark called it a career on Tuesday, the Bears were left to trudge on without a valuable asset on the floor with plenty of experience.

Clark pretty much started from the minute he stepped on campus. But while he tried to work his way back from his knee injury last year his minutes were down nearly 17 minutes per game from where they were in 2019. That allowed guys like Flo Thamba to get a taste of what’s now on their shoulders this year.

“We always want to be the same energy, the same energy and effort, because Our mentality is the toughest team always wins,” Thamba said. “As far as scoring wise, I won’t be as permanent as he was because he was really good. But the one thing we pride ourselves on is just being, it’s just the mental toughness.”