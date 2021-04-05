Baylor Men’s Basketball Claims First National Championship Dominating Gonzaga 86-70

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Bears made history tonight, capturing the program’s first national championship, after beating Gonzaga 86-70. The Bears opened the game on a 9-0 run, dominating Gonzaga on both sides of the ball.
Baylor kept their momentum going through the half, pulling ahead 29-10 with 10:09 on the clock, after MaCio Teague drilled a shot from downtown, giving Baylor a 19 point lead. The Bulldogs played better towards the end of the half, cutting Baylor’s lead 47-37 at the break.
In the second half, Baylor picked up where they left off, scoring the first basket of the half, with a 3-point shot form Jared Butler. Gonzaga tried to keep up with the Bears, but they could not stop Baylor’s offensive firepower, and could not compete with the Bears’ defense.