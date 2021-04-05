Baylor Men’s Basketball Claims First National Championship Dominating Gonzaga 86-70

Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during a timeout in the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Bears made history tonight, capturing the program’s first national championship, after beating Gonzaga 86-70. The Bears opened the game on a 9-0 run, dominating Gonzaga on both sides of the ball.

Baylor kept their momentum going through the half, pulling ahead 29-10 with 10:09 on the clock, after MaCio Teague drilled a shot from downtown, giving Baylor a 19 point lead. The Bulldogs played better towards the end of the half, cutting Baylor’s lead 47-37 at the break.

In the second half, Baylor picked up where they left off, scoring the first basket of the half, with a 3-point shot form Jared Butler. Gonzaga tried to keep up with the Bears, but they could not stop Baylor’s offensive firepower, and could not compete with the Bears’ defense.