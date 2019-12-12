Baylor Men’s Basketball Gets March-Esque Tests in The Early Season

WACO, Texas — Three of Baylor’s last four games have come against ranked teams with the Bears winning all three contests.

The Bears latest triumph came with a 53-52 win over the Butler Bulldogs, who much like Arizona made a run to make it close late, but the Bears prevailed giving them confidence for the games that will mean much more in 2020.

“Villanova, Arizona and this one all seemed like they could be NCAA Tournament games,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “So [they were] really good opponents and the great thing is playing early in the year like this, it really allows each team to see where they got to get better at to win their league and have a chance to be successful in March.”

The Bears will return to action a week from Wednesday in Houston againt Tennessee Martin.