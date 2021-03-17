Baylor Men’s Basketball Has The Right Ingredients For Championship Recipe

WACO — After 18 years Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew seems to have gathered the ingredients for a Championship recipe at Baylor.

“I think it’s just a product of, two years of playing hard and building a culture,” Junior Guard Jared Butler said. “Building a winning culture and getting the right group of guys to play together.”

Butler is one of Baylor’s three guards that are among the best in the country, going to Indianapolis where guard play is paramount.

“We just all love seeing one another, be great,” Junior guard Davion Mitchell said. “I mean, no matter who it is, we’re gonna cheer for them. We know it’s not going to be Jared’s night every night, my night or Macio or even Adam’s. I mean we just try to make set a great example.”

Mitchell and Macio Teague are two of Baylor’s impact transfers who along with Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua have provided a lift after transferring from other schools.

“He’s only played basketball for four or five years,” Drew said of Tchamwa Tchatchoua. “One of those guys that’s definitely an energy giver. He’s fun to coach, fun to watch. And he’s just scratching the surface. He’s going to continue to improve and get better.”

Add in Mark Vital’s experience with the Sweet-Sixteen team back in 2016 and you have a guy that the rest of this young team can follow.

“Any tournament experience definitely helps,” Drew said of Vital. “One thing with no one being in the tournament last year, I think you’re gonna have a lot of nerves a lot of excitement.”