Baylor Men’s Basketball Has Their Eyes on The Prize

WACO, Texas — The Baylor men’s basketball team is three wins away from sealing at least a share of their first-ever Big 12 Title.
Entering this weekend they are tied with Kansas at 14-1 a top the Big 12 Conference so if Kansas slips in any of their final three games it gives the Bears some wiggle room, but regardless of what Kansas does the Bears have an opportunity to do something very special over the next nine days.
“We’ve kind of told our guys, the countdown is 9 days to make history,” Head Coach Scott Drew said.
At the same time, the Bears are not looking too far ahead because they know that can cause a stumble.
“We’ve been successful because we focus on one game at a time and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” he said. “When you’re this close to the end, you can see the finish line and you’re excited to be at your best, and we know the last time we won a conference championship was what, 1950 so we have a chance, we’ve worked hard to get to these 9 days and we wanna make them our best.”
The Bears and Horned Frogs will tip off at 1:00pm on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.