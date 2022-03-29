WACO, TX — Following the departure of Jerome Tang to Kansas State, the Baylor Men’s Basketball team has made an addition to the staff, along with several promotions to fill the role.

To begin with, Baylor hired former standout Tweety Carter as the program’s new Director of Player Development. Carter played in 131 games under Scott Drew and Waco, and helped lead the Bears to an Elite Eight in his senior season.

Baylor also promoted Jared Nuness to an assistant coach role after he had served as the Director of Player Development for the past five year.

Scott Drew has also promoted assistant coaches John Jakus and Alvin Brooks III to co-associate head coaches, a role that Tang most recently filled.