Baylor Men’s Basketball pauses program activities

WACO, Texas: The Baylor Men’s Basketball program is pausing program activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, according to Baylor Athletics.

Sunday’s game against No. 13 Texas and Tuesday’s game against Tarleton State will both be postponed as a result, which could be re-scheduled at a later date.

“This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” head coach Scott Drew said in a statement. “The Big 12 Conference prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date. Our program will return to competition as soon as we can do so safely.”

This week’s games will be the fourth and fifth games the program has had canceled or postponed this season.

The Bears are ranked No. 2 nationally and their next scheduled game is Dec. 21 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Ferrell Center.