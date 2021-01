WACO — Your Boy Q and Stephen Simcox of Fox Sports Central Texas joined the Fox 44 Sports team to discuss the latest on the Baylor Men’s basketball team on their new weekly segment.

The topics discussed this week are: 1) Baylor’s Rout of Kansas State 2) Which, if any, Big 12 Teams can stop the Bears 3) Can Jared Butler Win National Player of the Year.

Join Q, Stephen, Mandy and Matt Friday Night’s on Fox 44 at 6:20pm and 9:20pm.

Click Below to see their full conversation: