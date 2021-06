WACO — Baylor Men’s basketball announced Tuesday they have scheduled a home-and-home series with Stanford for the next two seasons.

As part of the home-and home series the Stanford will travel to Waco on Saturday, November 20th while the Bears will make a return trip to Palo Alto in 2022.

The bears have faced Stanford just twice in their history. The last meeting came in November of 1987. Stanford owns a 2-0 all time record against the Bears.