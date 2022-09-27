WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Practice is officially underway for the Baylor Men’s Basketball team as the Bears get set to start their 2022-23 regular season in November.

Scott Drew and company were back out on the basketball court this afternoon as the Bears are just a little over a month away from their regular season opener against Mississippi Valley State on November 7th. pic.twitter.com/c5cSvXDjw2 — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 28, 2022

Scott Drew’s team will return eight players from last season’s roster, including two of the team’s top three scorers in guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer.

One of those returners is Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua, who suffered a season ending knee injury against Texas. Drew says that he is continuing to rehab that knee, but there is no timetable on his return.

Outside of him, there are no other Bears currently missing practice due to injury, as both Cryer and Langston Love were cleared for full contact in the past few weeks.

On top of the returners, Baylor will also feature a talented freshman in five-star Keyonte George, along with two D1 transfers, as Jalen Bridges (West Virginia) and Caleb Lohner (BYU) both join the roster as well.

The Bears will open up the season on Monday, November 7th at 11:00 am against Mississippi Valley State.