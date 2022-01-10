Baylor University Press Release

IRVING, Texas – Adam Flagler and James Akinjo led Baylor to a pair of wins last week and swept the Big 12 Conference weekly awards in the process, as announced Monday by the league office.

Flagler was named the Big 12 Player of the Week while Akinjo was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the week. This is the second-straight week Akinjo has been honored with a conference weekly award after being selected Player of the Week on Jan. 3. He joins Kendall Brown (Dec. 20) to give the Bears two Newcomer of the Week winners this season.

The duo led Baylor in a pair of wins at home against Oklahoma and on the road at TCU, upping the nation’s longest winning streak to 21 games, the third-longest streak in Big 12 history.

Flagler, Baylor’s second Big 12 Player of the Week winner this season, tied his Baylor career-high with 22 points in each game, marking seven-straight double-digit scoring outputs. His week was punctuated by going 8-of-14 from the field, including 6-of-10 from three-point range, against TCU. Flagler’s six three-pointers, all in the second half, helped No. 1 Baylor erase a nine-point second-half deficit and spurred on a 17-0 BU run that put them back in front for good. For the week, Flagler hit 8-of-14 three-point attempts (57.1%) and 16-of-27 field goal attempts (59.3%) overall.

Akinjo averaged 23.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game to help the Bears in their two wins. He matched a career-high with 27 points in a home win over the Sooners, where he shot 10-of-15 (66.7%) from the floor to go along with five assists. In Saturday’s win at TCU, Akinjo scored 20 points on 9-of-15 (60%) shooting to go along with eight assists and three steals. It was his third 20-point output of the season, all coming in the last two weeks. He is Baylor’s second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this season.

This marks the seventh time Baylor players have swept Big 12 weekly awards. LaceDarius Dunn (Player) and Ekpe Udoh (Newcomer) were the first to do it on Jan. 4, 2010, and they again accomplished the feat on Feb. 15, 2010. Perry Jones III (Player) and Pierre Jackson (Newcomer) swept on Jan. 16, 2012, Cory Jefferson (Player) and Isaiah Austin (Newcomer) did so on Nov. 12, 2012, Austin (Player) and Kenny Chery (Newcomer) swept on Feb. 17, 2014, and Jared Butler (Player) and MaCio Teague (Newcomer) did so on Jan. 13, 2020.

Baylor players have earned multiple Big 12 Player of the Week honors in 11-consecutive seasons, and a BU player has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week at least once in 15 of the last 18 seasons.

The Bears return to action with another top-25 battle at home against No. 19 Texas Tech on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT The game will be televised on ESPN2. Tickets are on sale for $10 at www.BaylorBears.com/tickets.