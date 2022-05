WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team will head north next season, as the Bears will face off against Marquette as part of the 2022 Big East/Big 12 Battle.

The matchup will bring another chance for Scott Drew and former Texas Head Basketball Coach Shaka Smart to face off, as he is now the head coach of the Golden Eagles.

During his time with the Longhorns, Smart beat the Bears just twice.

The game is set for Tuesday, November 29th, with a tip time yet to be announced.