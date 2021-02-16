Baylor Men’s Basketball To Resume Schedule Feb. 23

Baylor University Press Release

By: David Kaye

WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s basketball will resume its schedule with a matchup against Iowa State on Tuesday, Feb. 23, following six consecutive postponed games due to the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines.

Baylor had home games postponed against TCU (Feb. 6), Texas Tech (Feb. 13), West Virginia (Feb. 18) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 20), as well as road games at Oklahoma (Feb. 10) and at West Virginia (Feb. 15).

The home game against West Virginia has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, and the Big 12 Conference will work with teams to reschedule additional games. Fans with tickets to the originally scheduled Jan. 12 matchup against WVU can use those tickets when the teams meet on Feb. 25.

Baylor has six potential games which could be rescheduled during the open week between Monday, March 1 and Sunday, March 7, though all six will not be able to be rescheduled. Four of those six potential games are home games, while two are on the road.

Baylor is ranked No. 2 nationally after matching the best start in program history with a 17-0 mark, including a 9-0 record in Big 12 Conference play. The Bears won 83-69 on the road at No. 6 Texas in their most recent game on Feb. 2.

BAYLOR MBB 2020-21 UPDATED HOME SCHEDULE

Dec. 9 – Baylor 83, SFA 52

Dec. 21 – Baylor 99, UAPB 42

Dec. 29 – Baylor 93, Central Arkansas 56

Dec. 30 – Baylor 105, Alcorn State 76

Jan. 6 – Baylor 71, Oklahoma 61

Jan. 18 – Baylor 77, Kansas 69

Jan. 27 – Baylor 107, Kansas State 59

Jan. 30 – Baylor 84, Auburn 72

Feb. 23 – Iowa State (7 pm)

Feb. 25 – West Virginia (TBD); rescheduled from Jan. 12 & Feb. 18

TBD – vs. Texas (rescheduled from Dec. 13)

TBD – vs. TCU (rescheduled from Feb. 6)

TBD – vs. Texas Tech (rescheduled from Feb. 13)

TBD – vs. Oklahoma State (rescheduled from Feb. 20)

* – not all postponed games will be able to be rescheduled

POSTPONED GAMES WHICH COULD BE RESCHEDULED

Dec. 13 – vs. Texas

Feb. 6 – vs. TCU

Feb. 10 – at Oklahoma

Feb. 13 – vs. Texas Tech

Feb. 15 – at West Virginia

Feb. 20 – vs. Oklahoma State

