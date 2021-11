WACO, TX — After a 4-0 start to the 2021-22 season, the Baylor Men’s Basketball team moved up to No. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 that came out on Monday.

After starting the season at No. 9, the Bears have impressed out of the gate, with not only an undefeated start, but also a nearly 35 point margin of victory.

Next up for Scott Drew and company is the team’s opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against Arizona State on November 24 at 4:30 pm.