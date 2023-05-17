MORGAN HILL, CA (FOX 44) — Another season for the Baylor Men’s Golf team will extend to the final week of competition, as the Bears booked their place in the NCAA Championships on Wednesday.

The. Bears. Are. 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞.



for the 5️⃣th time in the last 7️⃣ seasons we are headed to the NCAA Championships!#SicEm🐻⛳️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/ojbim1bckb — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) May 17, 2023

When it was all said on done in round three, Mike McGraw’s team shot a six-over on the final day, and nine-over for the week to finish in fourth place.

The advancement means that for another season, both Baylor Men’s and Women’s Golf teams advanced to the NCAA Championships in the same season.

The 2023 Men’s NCAA Golf Championships will take place from May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.