WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Men’s Golf has released its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced Wednesday by Head Coach Mike McGraw.

The schedule includes ten regular-season events and the Big 12 Conference Championship which returns to Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kansas – leading up to NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championship.

Baylor will open the fall semester by returning to the Gopher Invitational on September 11-12 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bears have a track record of success at the Gopher – winning it in 2019 and finishing in the top three in each of their previous five trips. It was also the site of McGraw’s first win as a head coach at Baylor.

The Bears will travel to Olympia Fields Country Club for the Fighting Illini Invitational on September 16-18 in Chicago, Illinois. A staple on the schedule, Baylor will make its ninth appearance in ten seasons at Olympia Fields – highlighted by a tie for first in 2019.

Baylor will return to the Lone Star state for its final three fall semester events, starting with the SMU Invitational from October 2-4 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. In its last appearance at Trinity Forest, Baylor won the Trinity Forest Invitational with a score of 28-under 824 in 2018.

Two-time champions of the Big 12 Match Play, Baylor will return to the event at Golf Club at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, for the fifth time. The Bears won two of their final three matches to close out the event in 2021.

Baylor will finish the fall semester in Waco with the Bear Brawl at Ridgewood Country Club on October 31. The Bears won the inaugural event last season in the first tournament held in Waco since 2005.

The spring semester opens with a trip to Laredo for the Border Olympics from February 13-14. It will mark Baylor’s 30th start in the event – with nine wins all time. The Bears notched their best stroke-play finish of 2021-22, with a fourth-place finish in Laredo last season.

McGraw and company will head west for The Prestige in Palm Springs, California, on February 20-22. Boasting one of the strongest fields in college golf, Baylor will make its first appearance in the event held on the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

The Bears will play in the Cabo Collegiate, for a tenth-straight season, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from March 5-7. Baylor’s best finish in the event came in 2017 when they finished second with a score of 19-under 833.

Baylor returns to the Lone Star State for the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Golf Club on April 3-4 in College Station. Five of the six players who competed in the 2022 Aggie Invite will return to the lineup in 2022-23. Baylor’s best finish at the Aggie came in 2017 when the Bears finished second in the 13-team field.

The regular season will conclude with a trip to Tempe, Arizona, for the ASU Thunderbird Collegiate April 14-15. Returning to Papago Golf Club, Baylor finished sixth in the 15-team field last year with a score of six-under 846.

The Big 12 Championship returns to Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kansas from April 24-26. Baylor finished sixth at Prairie Dunes in 2021, and it was the site of Baylor’s only Big 12 Championship win in 2001.

The Bears aim to make a return to the NCAA Regionals for the 24th time in the last 25 seasons. The six regional sites are San Antonio; Athens, Georgia; Pullman, Washington; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Westfield, Indiana. Site assignments will be determined at the end of the regular season.

The NCAA Championships will return to Grayhawk Golf Club for a third-straight season, from May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Baylor welcomes back an experienced roster that returns 79.5 percent of its stroke-play rounds played in 2021-22, led by All-American Johnny Keefer.