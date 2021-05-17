Baylor Men’s Golf in Fourth Place After 2 Rounds at Stillwater Regional

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

STILLWATER, Okla. – Baylor men’s golf is in fourth place after shooting even-par 576 across two rounds Monday at the NCAA Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek Golf Course. The Bears will enter the final round four shots up on the top-five cutline to advance to the NCAA Championship.

Teams were originally scheduled to play one round per day Monday through Wednesday, but with potential weather issues in the forecast, the tournament committee elected to play two rounds on Monday. The final round is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday, but if it can’t be completed on Tuesday teams will return to the course to finish on Wednesday. If all 54 holes can’t be completed by the end of the day Wednesday, standings following Monday’s second round will be used to determine the top five teams to advance to nationals.

No. 39-ranked Baylor (E) trails only No. 4 Oklahoma State (-17), No. 9 Illinois (-15) and No. 21 SMU (-6). The Bears lead Northwestern (+3), No. 49 Sam Houston State (+4), No. 15 Auburn (+5), Little Rock (+9), No. 44 Ole Miss (+19), No. 30 Notre Dame (+19), College of Charleston (+20), Middle Tennessee State (+22) and No. 35 Alabama (+28).

Baylor was tied for fourth place after shooting 2-over-par 290 in Monday morning’s first round. The Bears improved by four strokes in the second round, carding 2-under 286 to get back to even-par. BU was 4-over entering the final hole on Monday, but all four of the Bears’ counting scorers made birdies on No. 18 to bring Baylor back to even-par.

Ryan Grider leads the Bears and is tied for fourth place in the 76-player field at 4-under 140 following rounds of 1-under 71 and 3-under 69. Johnny Keefer and Mark Reppe are tied for 30th place at 3-overm 147, while Cooper Dossey and Colin Kober are tied for 41st place at 5-over 149.

Kober had the Bears’ best first round at 2-under 70, followed by Grider’s 1-under 71, Reppe’s 1-over 73 and Keefer’s 4-over 76 to give the Bears’ their final counting score. Grider’s 3-under 69 was BU’s best score of the afternoon round, followed by Keefer’s 1-under 71, Dossey’s even-par 72 and Reppe’s 2-over 74.

STAT OF THE DAY

4.25 – Ryan Grider tied the second-best par-5 scoring average on Monday at 6-under 4.25. He birdied Nos. 14 and 18 in both rounds, made birdie on No. 9 in the first round and No. 1 in the second round, with pars on No. 9 in the second round and No. 1 in the first round.

WHAT’S NEXT

Tuesday’s final round is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT, but if team’s are unable to finish the round on Tuesday, teams will return to the course to complete the 54-hole tournament Wednesday. Live scoring of the 2021 NCAA Stillwater Regional is available at Golfstat. Follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for year-round updates. To support the Baylor Men’s Golf program, join the Chip-In-Club.