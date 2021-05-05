Baylor Men’s Golf Selected as a 7-Seed in Stillwater Regional

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor men’s golf team has been awarded the No. 7 seed at the Stillwater Regional of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. Pairings for all six regional sites were revealed Wednesday during the NCAA Men’s Golf Selection Show on Golf Channel.

Baylor earned its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, extending one of the nation’s longest active streaks. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is hosted by Oklahoma State and is scheduled for May 17-19 at Karsten Creek Golf Club, which is one of six regional sites. Karsten Creek is a par-72, 7,460-yard course in Stillwater, Okla.

Additional regionals will be played in Noblesville, Ind. (The Sagamore Club), Tallahassee, Fla. (Seminole Legacy Golf Club), Albuquerque, N.M. (Championship Course at UNM), Kingston Springs, Tenn. (Golf Club of Tennessee) and Cle Elum, Wash. (Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club).

The 13-team Regional field is comprised of No. 1 seed Oklahoma State, No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 SMU, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Baylor, No. 8 Sam Houston State, No. 9 Little Rock, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 11 Northwestern, No. 12 College of Charleston and No. 13 Middle Tennessee State.

The top five teams from each of the six Regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship, which will be played May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Additionally, the low individual from a non-advancing team will also earn an individual spot into the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championship.

Baylor head coach Mike McGraw has led the Bears to NCAA Regionals six times. The Bears have played in nine NCAA Championships (1960, 1966, 1967, 2002, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), and BU is riding a school-record streak of four consecutive NCAA Championship appearances. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Baylor is one of 10 programs to advance to every NCAA Championship since 2016, joining Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Texas and Vanderbilt.

The Bears have finished among the top four teams in each of their last four Regionals, including a tie for fourth place at the 2016 NCAA Kohler (Wisc.) Regional, a tie for first place at the 2017 NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional, third place at the 2018 NCAA Bryan (Texas) Regional and third place at the 2019 NCAA Louisville (Ky.) Regional.

Live scoring for all six NCAA Men's Golf Regionals is available at www.golfstat.com.

NCAA Stillwater Regional Seeds (Golfstat ranking)

1. Oklahoma State (No. 4)

2. Illinois (No. 10)

3. Auburn (No. 15)

4. SMU (No. 21)

5. Notre Dame (No. 31)

6. Alabama (No. 34)

7. Baylor (No. 38)

8. Sam Houston State (No. 50)

9. Little Rock (No. 55)

10. Ole Miss (No. 45)

11. Northwestern (No. 71)

12. College of Charleston (No. 81)

13. Middle Tennessee State (No. 83)