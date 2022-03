WACO, TX — In its first competitive event in Waco since 2005, the Baylor Men’s Golf team won the first ever Bear Brawl.

The Bears took down ACU early in the day by a 3-2 final, and then followed it up with a championship match win over UTSA by a 3.5-1.5 final.

Next up for Baylor is a trip to Bryan for the Aggie Invitational on April 9th and 10th.