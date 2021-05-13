Baylor Men’s Tennis Heads to Orlando With a Chip on Their Shoulder

WACO — The Baylor Men’s Tennis team is ranked number one in the country but is the two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, something that doesn’t really sit well with them.

“We’re going in there with a little chip on our shoulder,” senior Charlie Broom said. “We weren’t necessarily the number one seed but I think that gives us an opportunity to go out and play with freedom and, and just give everything we’ve got.”

Head Men’s Tennis Coach Michael Woodson said his team feeds off slights like that.

“Throughout the entire year it just seems like we’ve been counted out a few times,” he said. “Nobody really talks about this team like they are as good as actually are, and I feel like that’s really helped us and the NCAA did a solid by giving us the number two seed, just allowed us to kind of keep that discussion going keep that chip.”

Baylor will face off against 15th seeded Ole Miss in the round of 16 on Monday at Noon.