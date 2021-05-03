Baylor Men’s Tennis No. 2 Overall Seed in NCAA Championship

Baylor University Press Release

By: Max Calderone

WACO, Texas – For the 14th time in the last 19 years, the No. 1-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team will host first- and second-round action of the NCAA Tennis Championship, as announced by the NCAA Monday evening.



Baylor, the event’s No. 2 overall seed, will welcome Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to Waco and the Hurd Tennis Center for play on Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9.



“Anytime that we’re able to be a top-four seed in the country is a huge honor,” said interim head coach Michael Woodson. “Obviously an honor to be able to host a regional. We’ve got some really good teams from all over the country coming in to play this weekend, so we’re going to need to be ready to go and bring our A-game if we’re going to have a chance to advance to Orlando.”



This is the first time since 2015 that BU has received a top-four overall seed, when the team also entered the tournament as the No. 2 overall seed. Currently, BU is 29-4 on the 2021 season and ranked the No. 1 overall team in the nation per the latest Oracle/ITA team rankings.



The Bears will be making their 23rd-consecutive NCAA Championship appearance following last season’s canceled postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Baylor is hosting for the 15th time overall and 14th time in the last 19 seasons.



Action in Waco begins on Saturday, May 8, as second-seeded Alabama (14-11) and No. 3 seed Oregon (16-6) will play at 11 a.m., followed by the Bears taking on fourth-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-4) in first-round action at 2 p.m. The winners of those two matches will then square off on Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m. for a spot in the Round of 16.

Baylor is 59-21 all-time in NCAA Championship play and 30-1 when hosting in Waco.



The Bears are coming off winning the program’s 24th overall conference title after taking a share of the Big 12 regular-season crown and collecting the postseason tournament trophy on their home courts.



Baylor is one of 16 host sites around the country for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tennis Championships. Regional winners will advance to Orlando, Fla., for the Round of 16 on Monday, May 17, followed by quarterfinal, semifinal and championship action at the USTA National Campus on May 20-22.



The 2021 Singles and Doubles Championships will take place May 23-29 in Orlando, with selections for those tournaments to be announced on Tuesday.



For the latest news on the Baylor men’s tennis team all season long, follow their official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorMTennis.



NCAA TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

(Hurd Tennis Center, Waco, Texas)



First Round:

Saturday, May 8:

No. 2 seed Alabama (14-11) vs. No. 3 seed Oregon (16-6), 11 a.m.

No. 1 seed Baylor (29-4) vs. No. 4 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-4), 2 p.m.

Second Round:

Sunday, May 9:

Alabama/Oregon winner vs. Baylor/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi winner, 2 p.m.

-BaylorBears.com-