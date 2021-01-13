Baylor Men’s Tennis Picked to Finish Second in the Big 12 Conference

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

IRVING, Texas – Baylor men’s tennis has been selected to finish second in the Big 12 Men’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.



The Bears received two first-place votes and sit just two points behind preseason favorite TCU.



Oklahoma State, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech round out the poll, in that order.

BU was 13-3 in the 2020 campaign before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bears return 11 members from last year’s squad and add three graduate transfers in Charlie Broom, Spencer Furman and Nick Stachowiak.



Over the 25-year history of the Big 12, the Bears have won 13 regular-season conference titles and nine tournament crowns.



Baylor opens the spring schedule with a doubleheader against Lamar and Abilene Christian on Friday, Jan. 15, at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The matches are slated for 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. starts, respectively.



2021 BIG 12 PRESEASON POLL

1. TCU (4) 24 pts

2. Baylor (2) 22 pts

3. Oklahoma State 16 pts

4. Texas 14 pts

5. Oklahoma 8 pts 6. Texas Tech 6 pts

