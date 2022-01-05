Bears go into the season with another top-5 ranking

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Baylor Men’s Tennis program was ranked No. 2 on Wednesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association in the Preseason Coaches Poll.

Baylor finished the 2021 season as the No. 2 team in the nation after reaching the national championship in Orlando, Florida – and achieved a No. 1 ranking in the season, as well.

Baylor returns three All-Americans in Adrian Boitan, Sven Lah and Matias Soto after boasting a program record 34 wins in 2021 under the ITA Texas Region Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, Michael Woodson and Izak Van der Merwe.

The Bears have five returners, four transfers and three freshmen on the 2022 squad, with Marko Miladinović having joined at the beginning of January.

Lah is on pace to have 100 career doubles and singles wins in the upcoming ITA season. In the latest singles and doubles rankings from December 8, Lah was 48th in singles and Tadeas Paroulek at No. 81. In doubles rankings, Lah and Finn Bass were at No. 18.

Baylor looks to continue last year’s success and improve upon it as the season begins on Friday, January 14, with Louisiana and Abilene Christian coming to Waco.

Baylor is joined by Big 12 Conference opponents Texas (No. 3), TCU (No. 5) and Oklahoma (No. 24) in the top 25.

Source: Baylor Athletics