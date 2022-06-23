WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Baylor Bear Foundation announced Thursday that season tickets for men’s and women’s basketball are now on sale.

Excitement surrounding both programs is growing as Texas is set to host the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Final Four in Houston and Dallas, respectively. The Baylor Family is invited to Fill the Ferrell as the road to another National Championship starts in Waco.

Baylor Athletics says an exciting season is on the horizon, as the Bears went a combined 19-3 at home last season, setting attendance records for both programs. The 2022-23 campaign will be the last full home slate for both programs, as the Paul & Alejandra Foster Pavilion is anticipated to open in January 2024.

Season ticket prices will remain the same for the 2022-23 season for both men’s and women’s basketball. General admission seats for men’s basketball will start at $175, and upper-level reserved seats for women’s basketball will be $175. All new purchasers will qualify to participate in the seat selection process later this summer. Season tickets remain the only option to lock-in the same seat for every home game. Similar to the 2021-22 season, single-game tickets will be dynamically priced with prices adjusted in real time based on market demand and opponent.

Current season ticket holders will receive information from the Bear Foundation with a link to the online renewal process. The renewal deadline for both men’s and women’s season tickets is Friday, July 22. This year’s season ticket renewal will have implications for the 2023-24 season set to take place in the new Foster Pavilion.

Foster Pavilion Ticket Process

While preparations for a final full season at the Ferrell Center are underway, Baylor Athletics is also looking forward to the debut of the Paul & Alejandra Foster Pavilion & Development Center in 2024. The season ticket process for the 2022-23 will be vital for fans looking to secure seats in the Foster Pavilion.

The new Pavilion seeks to provide a dynamic and exciting atmosphere for the Baylor Family. Fans will be able to create a true home court advantage for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, while enjoying a truly state-of-the-art facility and game-viewing experience. With the transition to the Foster Pavilion, a new ticket and seat selection process will be in effect.

An important note for fans in the transition to the Foster Pavilion is that a ticket limit will be implemented to accommodate the Pavilion’s change in capacity. Championship Club members can purchase a maximum of eight tickets. All other accounts may purchase a maximum of six tickets.

Baylor Men’s Basketball: Three-Phase Seat Selection Process:

Phase One consists of seven giving tiers, starting at $50,000 to the Give Light Capital Fund, which can be donated over a maximum of five years. Phase Two is made up of 2022-23 season ticket holders who contribute a minimum of $400 to the Bear Foundation for the 2023-24 pledge year. Phase Three (if inventory remains) will go on sale to the public next year.

Baylor Women’s Basketball: Four-Phase Seat Selection Process:

Phase One consists of seven giving tiers, starting at $50,000 to the Give Light Capital Fund, which can be donated over a maximum of five years. Phase Two is made up of 2022-23 season ticket holders who contribute a minimum of $400 to the Bear Foundation for the 2023-24 pledge year. Phase Three includes all remaining season ticket holders who are Baylor Bear Foundation members. Phase Four (if inventory remains) will go on sale to the public next year.

The quantity of tickets fans will be able to purchase will match the number of tickets purchased for the 2022-23 season at the Ferrell Center.

To purchase new season tickets, fans can click here or contact the Baylor Athletics Ticket office by phone at (254) 710-1000. For more information on the selection phases, you can click here or call the Bear Foundation at (254) 710-2582.