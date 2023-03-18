WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s not often the Baylor Women’s Basketball team trails by double digits in an NCAA Tournament game. It’s even less often that they have to stage a double digit comeback to get out of the first round.

As was the case in the Seattle Regional 3 as the No. 7 Baylor Bears came back from down as much as 18, tied for the third-largest comeback in NCAAW Tournament history, to take down the No. 10 Alabama Lady Crimson Tide, 78-74.

Alabama pounced early and cashed in on virtually every shot they took in the first quarter, storming out to a 22-4 lead in the opening period.

#Baylor trailed by as many as 18 points to #Alabama in the first half. The Bears have clawed their way back to trim the lead to just 1 point in the third quarter. Bama still leads 44-43 with 6 minutes left in the quarter. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 18, 2023

The lid came off the basket in the second quarter, for both teams. Despite Baylor outscoring Alabama 26-19 to close out the first half, Brittany Davis kept the Lady Crimson Tide afloat with 22 first-half points to take an 11-point lead into the break.

The Bears starting to find a rhythm here in the second quarter, but it’s hard to cut into the lead with the Lady Crimson Tide’s hot shooting. Brittany Davis has 20 (‼️) points for #Alabama so far with 6:18 remaining in the half. — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 18, 2023

The third quarter belonged almost entirely to Baylor. A 12-0 run brought the Bears within a point of Alabama.

#Baylor trailed by as many as 18 points to #Alabama in the first half. The Bears have clawed their way back to trim the lead to just 1 point in the third quarter. Bama still leads 44-43 with 6 minutes left in the quarter. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 18, 2023

Baylor kept plugging away, using the three ball to their advantage. Baylor knocked down 13 three balls, including seven from Ja’Mee Asberry, both Baylor postseason records.

The Bears never quit, and used a 9-0 run to take a three-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Sarah Andrews caps off a 9-0 run for #Baylor with a HUGE three pointer and the Bears take the lead, 71-68 with 3:28 remaining! #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 18, 2023

After Davis tied the game with a three pointer, Alabama took the lead with an and-one opportunity converted by Jada Rice to take a three-point lead of their own.

From there, Baylor went 6/7 from the free throw line to seal the deal and move on to a date with No. 2 UCONN in the Round of 32.