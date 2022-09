TEXAS (FOX 44) — Both the Baylor Bears and Texas A&M Aggies got huge wins in Week one and remain in the top ten of the AP poll.

Baylor won handily over the Albany Great Danes, putting up 574 yards of total offense in a 69-10 rout on Saturday. They moved up one spot to nine.

Texas A&M also got a 31-10 win with the defense excelling and shutting out Sam Houston State in a solid performance. The Aggies stay put for now at six.