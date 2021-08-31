Baylor Offensive Line Looking to Show Off It’s Depth in Season Opener

WACO — It’s no secret the Baylor offensive line struggled in 2020 but as they turn the page to 2021 Head Coach Dave Aranda likes what he has seen from that unit.

Aranda is particularly impressed with the depth along the offensive front. In the depth chart released this week Baylor has four “or’s” listed at the five offensive line spots and he said he expects to see a lot of those guys get to play on Saturday.

“I think offensive line wise, it’s generally that one position where you want as many guys working together as as much as they can,” Aranda said. “But I do believe, though, we’ve got some good people that can help our team by getting reps.”