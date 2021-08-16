Baylor Offensive Line Making a Big Push Through Fall Camp

WACO — The Baylor offensive line struggled mightily in 2020 but Head Coach, Dave Aranda, likes what he’s seeing from that group in fall camp.

“I think we’re looking for just consistency,” he said. “I think some of it is in competitive spots. There’s some edge with it and a whole lot of energy with it. I think, when we move into different spots, it’s taking that style of play and applying into a stadium or into a different environment. There was some good, we can be better. I think the growth and leadership is really strong.”

Running back Abram Smith said he sees a definite improvement from last year on the offensive line.

“When I come and I see this offense every day, we’re improving,” he said. You can see not only for me, but the O-Line — they’re working. It’s making the reads a lot better for me and a lot better for the backs.”