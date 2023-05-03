WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor offensive lineman Grant Miller has inked a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams, announced by the organization on Wednesday.

Miller is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and joins a group of nine former Bears to either be drafted, sign a free-agent contract or earn a minicamp invite.

At 6’4″ and weighing 312 pounds, Miller had a strong career for the Bears after transferring from Vanderbilt. He finished 2022 ranked as the third-best Big 12 Conference offensive guard in ratings from Pro Football Focus, where he was tabbed as the 49th best guard in the nation.

In 2022, Miller earned first-team All-Big 12 honors from Pro Football Network and second-team accolades from the Associated Press and Phil Steele. The Bears finished with tenth-most total yards in Baylor single-season history – also ranking seventh in school history in touchdowns in 2022.

Miller is the son of Baylor great Fred Miller, who played in 57 games in his career. In 2021, while helping lead the Bears to a Big 12 and Sugar Bowl Championship, Miller was a key member of an offensive line unit that ranked first in the league and tenth nationally – with 219.3 rushing yards per game.

Baylor 2023 Draftees, Free-Agent Signees, Minicamp Invitees

Jacob Gall, OL – Minicamp Invite – Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts

Connor Galvin, OL – Free Agent – Detroit Lions

Gavin Holmes, WR – Minicamp Invite – Philadelphia Eagles

Siaki Ika, DL – Third Round – Cleveland Browns

Khalil Keith, OL – Minicamp Invite – New York Giants

Grant Miller, OL – Free Agent – Los Angeles Rams

Mark Milton, DB – Free Agent – Carolina Panthers

Christian Morgan, DB – Free Agent – Green Bay Packers

Ben Sims, TE – Free Agent – Minnesota Vikings